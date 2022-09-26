Eugene fireworks ban decided

EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits.
At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
The biggest argument for the ban was safety, but city councilor Mike Clark made another point, that the legal fireworks weren't the problem. He said the real problem is the sale and use of illegal fireworks that are already banned, and arguably more dangerous.
"The fireworks that blow up, that cause a very loud noise, and that fly in the air are already illegal -- they are the dangerous ones, they are the ones that generate most of the complaints," Clark said.
Prior to the vote, fireworks were already banned South of 18th Avenue and east of Agate Street.
Clark said he won't be voting in favor of a city-wide ban.
"The city has a difficult time enforcing the ban that already exists on illegal fireworks. This makes everything illegal, and I'm not sure that's a good idea," Clark said.
Jack Kirkham has lived in Eugene for over 80 years. He said he looks forward to seeing fireworks every year and is opposed to a firework ban.
"Watch them on the fourth of July, yes, I love fireworks. It's so much fun for children. I hate to see them do it," Kirkham said.
But for, others like Emily Garrett, she would like to see a ban.
"Fireworks are a little overdone and a little out of control, so I'm in favor of it. I don't think that we necessarily need to all have our own fireworks. I think that firework shows that you can maybe find in a few places is plenty," Garrett said.