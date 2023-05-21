Eugene food truck has power cables stolen

EUGENE, Ore. – A local business owner said he was the victim of a theft for the second time within a month.
Kieran Greaney owns the Willamette Artisan Pizza food truck in a plaza along Madison Street in Eugene. He woke up the morning of May 21 to a text showing a man on surveillance video taking the cables that supply power to his truck.
"It doesn't feel great,” Greaney said. “You know, ideally none of this would ever happen. I'm not quite sure what to do at this point."
The man was caught on a neighboring food truck’s Ring camera. Greaney shared the pictures on Facebook and said he has received many helpful comments in the immediate aftermath, but the identity of the man is still uncertain.
"It's extremely frustrating, I mean it's the last thing you want to have to deal with,” he said. “You know I woke up today, me and my daughter were going to get ready to go ice skating and instead I get to come down here and clear out the refrigeration and deal with getting new power cords set up."
Greaney said this is not the first time this has happened. The cables were previously stolen within the past month, He filed a police report, but said nothing came of it. He filed a report again for this recent incident, but said he has little faith anything will be done about it.
When this happens, he said, it becomes an all day affair to clean up.
"First it wipes out the refrigeration. So I have to, as quickly as possible, pull everything, get everything out of the truck, and refrigerate it again. It generally puts me out a day of business. I have to overnight 50 amp power cords if I can't source them in town and they're rather expensive."
Greaney said it is an expensive situation, because he has to pay for new cords out of pocket while also losing the day’s profits since he cannot open. He also said the customers miss out, which, to him, is the most significant issue.
Greaney acknowledged that when operating a food truck, he is more exposed than a standard restaurant or other business. But he said having to work through these situations creates problems that no business owner should have to deal with.