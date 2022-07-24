Eugene food truck workers prepare to beat the heat in upcoming week

EUGENE, Ore.-- It's about to heat up throughout the Willamette Valley, so food truck workers are gearing up for the scorching temperatures.
Jon Alger works at the Bartolotti's food truck, one of several food carts located in Eugene's Friendly Garden. He said one of his secrets to staying cool on triple-digit days is ice and lots of it.
"Every morning, we bring a couple of bags of ice in, frozen liters, frozen bottles of water ready to go," Alger said. "Unfortunately, we don't have a cooler, so I can't step into the walk-in and cool down for a second."
Alger said they also take many breaks throughout the day and have a rotating fan constantly running.
"I probably take 10 breaks a day outside of the food truck just to get out of the heat," Alger said.
They also have a pizza oven inside the truck, making it even hotter inside.
"Whatever it is outside, you add about 20 to 25 degrees to that, and that's how hot it is inside the trailer," Alger said.
As for sales, he said once temperatures hit the mid-90s, they start seeing fewer customers come through.
"It does seem a little busier, for us not so much because it is pizza," Alger said. "But when it's super hot out, I've noticed there's not a lot of people out. 95 plus, there's not a lot of people around," Alger said.
If things get too toasty, they might even close up shop.
"I think later this week we might be closing for a day or two because of how hot it's going to be," Alger said. "If it gets too hot in the trailer, we will close early without a doubt, without any problems."
Two food trucks over at Uumami, cook Jefferson Savage, said they try to stick through it whenever it's really hot outside.
"We keep the door open, that helps out a lot, and we have fans propped up all over the place," Savage said.
But Savage also said they'd close shop for the day if it's too extreme.
The Friendly Garden has shaded seating areas for customers to stay cool.