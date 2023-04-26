Eugene furniture store burned by arson to hold reopening sale

EUGENE, Ore. – After a burglar shattered a window and lit fire to the curtains at Brenner’s Furniture in Eugene earlier in April, store owners have been working to clean up and reopen. Now, they are all set to reopen and sell their old stock in order to replace it.
Early in the morning of April 14, Eugene Springfield Fire and Eugene police responded to Brenner’s Furniture on Eighth Street to find that someone had broken a window and lit a fire in the store. While fire officials worked to put out the fire, police found and arrested the man suspected of setting the fire. Due to the damage and the necessary repairs, Brenner’s was closed after the incident while store owners worked to figure out a way to get it all fixed.
Brenner’s Furniture announced on April 26 that it would reopen on April 27, after an extensive cleaning process that they claim left not even one square inch of the building untouched. The store said many items were lost due to fire, smoke and water, but the items in the store that were deemed salvageable have been thoroughly cleaned and sterilized.
Brenner’s said that after a superficial cleaning of all surfaces, the deep cleaning was carried out by PureSpace, a Portland-based company that specializes in smoke and fire damage restoration. PureSpace said they used dry hydrogen peroxide gas, which the company said follows the same path as smoke and eliminates odors without leaving any harmful residue. With that process, PureSpace said it decontaminated and deodorized the entire building and all of its contents.
Brenner’s wants to clear their entire showroom of stock so they can get undamaged merchandise in by May. To this end, they are holding a “fire sale” between April 27 and April 30, during which their inventory will be on sale for up to 65% off. Brenner’s urges anyone who wants to come to the sale to come early and be patient with store employees, as they expect a big turnout.