Eugene furniture store burns in possible arson

EUGENE, Ore. – A furniture store in downtown Eugene was the scene of a fire that officials believe may have been started intentionally.
According to Eugene Springfield Fire, firefighters responded to a fire at Brenner’s Furniture on Eighth Street just after 12 a.m. on April 14. Officials advised the public to avoid the area while firefighters extinguished the blaze. Fire officials confirmed that there were no injuries, but they suspect the fire was set intentionally.
KEZI 9 News is working to get more details on the fire. Stick with us for more information as it comes to light.