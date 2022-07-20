Eugene gets a new mountain bike trail

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has a new trail specifically for downhill mountain biking, the city’s Parks & Open Space division said today.
The new trail, called “Pipe Dream,” is located in Amazon Headwaters Park. It was built by volunteers from a number of local groups including the Eugene Mountain Bike Stewards and Disciples of Dirt, as well as Eugene Parks staff and Eugene’s levy-funded summer trail crew. It branches off from the Ridgeline Trail between Fox Hollow and Dillard West trailheads, and winds through the forest to the end of Center Way.
Eugene Parks & Open Space says the trail requires an intermediate level of skill and is not recommended for beginners. Officials say the trail is just over half a mile long and is surfaced mostly with native soil. The trail is to be used only for downhill mountain biking; it is closed to pedestrians and uphill traffic for everyone’s safety.