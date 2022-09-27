Eugene gets federal funding for Suzanne Arlie Park Development

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Parks and Open Space Department is receiving a $1.2 million dollar grant from the US Department of Commerce to support the first phase of the Suzanne Arlie Park development.
The grant was awarded to the city by the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. Phase one of the Suzanne Arlie Park development is expected to begin in 2024, and will involve expanding multi-use trails while constructing new trails specifically for mountain bikes. A mountain bike skills park is also planned, which officials say will be part of larger country-wide mountain biking opportunities. Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis said the new mountain biking trails will draw bicyclists from across the country.
“Eugene just completed its first dedicated mountain bike trail this year,” said Vinis. “This funding allows us to create a whole network of trails and a skills park -- additions that will draw and delight mountain bikers from across the region after many years of expressing desire for such an area.”
The $1.2 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. Officials say the grant will be matched with a 2018 Parks and Recreation bond to go towards the first phase of the Suzanne Arlie Park’s development. Officials say using bonds allows the city to be flexible in the number and scope of its projects.