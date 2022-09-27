Eugene gets federal funding for Suzanne Arlie Park Development

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&