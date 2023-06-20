Eugene grandmother struggles to find Adderall for her grandson amidst national shortage

LANE COUNTY, Ore -- Adderall is in short supply nationwide, but that hasn't stopped one grandmother from trying to find the medicine for her grandson.
Carol Anglin's grandson, Payton, has relied on Adderall since he was five. He is 14 now, and needs the medicine in order to stay still and concentrate. For weeks, Anglin has been trying to find Adderall XR for him, but the generic brand isn't on the counter and her insurance, PacificSource, doesn't cover name brands.
"My health I don't care about, I care about my grandson's," Anglin said. "For them to deny my grandson the medication he needs, is infuriating."
Anglin hopes the shortage improves, but she said that right now she doesn't have many options. She also can't afford to pay for Adderall out of pocket. She also said this isn't just about her family, saying there's probably hundreds if not thousands of others in her position.
She said, "I just look at it this way; if I refuse to give Payton his medication the Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services would come in and more than likely take Payton from me."
For now Payton is on another pill at a reduced dosage. Creswell pharmacist Brian Marr said this is one of the best options for struggling families right now who want to stick with Adderall.
Marr said, "If the doctor and the patient are flexible on strength, sometimes maybe I don't have the 20 milligram but maybe we can try to use the 15 milligrams. Doctors are typically more lenient going down than up of course."
This isn't the only option and according to Marr, the Adderall shortage won't be over anytime soon. He's been dealing with the shortage for over a year now. The low point was three to four months ago, when Adderall was nearly impossible to find. Now, it's starting to trickle back, but it's hardly an improvement. Distributors will have medicine available, then in a flash they are out.
For people who are open to working with different medicines, there are other chemicals out there. Marr, however, said its always important to check with your doctor before moving ahead with any medical decision.
He said, "Switching out to a different chemical which is doing the same thing in the body is the Methylphenidate and the Vyvanse. Those are both mostly available."
Over 41 million Americans in 2021 were prescribed Adderall. KEZI did reach out to PacificSource for comment, but they have yet to reply as of June 20.