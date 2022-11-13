Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year

EUGENE, Ore.— Local hardware store employee Doug White said it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures set in a bit early this year.
Doug White with Eugene True Value Hardware said this is because the colder weather is coming in a month earlier.
"The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
To start, he said to protect anything with water in it, like your water pipes or anything underneath your house.
"If you have exposed pipes underneath your house, then it's great to put inclination on there because this will help keep them from freezing over the winter season. It goes on easy; it just snaps on over the pipe, put some tape on it to hold it in place, and you're good to go," White said.
Next, he said it's important to disconnect your hoses and cover the spigot by using a Faucet Protector.
"These are a lifesaver, and they'll last you a while. All you need to do is just put it over the spigot, slide it in place and tighten it up on the band, and it will hold it in place," White said.
White also recommends blocking all your door gaps.
"You can improve the weatherization underneath the doors in your house if you have gaps that let cold air through; you can put sweeps and draft stops on there, and that will help to keep the cold air out," White said.
White encourages everyone to go out and get these supplies now so you don't have to learn the hard way.
"Usually, people will wait till we have a freeze event, then we have a big rush on pip reinstallation, plumbing supplies, and things to repair it after it already happened. But with preparation ahead of time, we can avoid all that," White said.
For Eugene resident Jack Jennings, he said he learned things the hard way a few years back. So, he now keeps a close eye on the weather to get ahead of the game and properly prepare his home.
"I start doing things right about now; I turn off my sprinkler system and the faucets and things like that, and I cover them in some way, just making sure there isn't water being frozen coming in and out of the house," Jennings said.