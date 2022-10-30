 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 14 to 16 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Hazardous Seas
Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 17
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening.
Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween

  • Updated
  • 0
HALLOWEEN

EUGENE, Ore.-- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween.

Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street.

In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he has more than 75 blow up decorations. 

Stahl has been doing this for 30 years and said his goal each year is to make it bigger than the last. He starts putting the decorations out at the beginning of October.

 His reason for doing it is simple.

"For the kids, because they get a big kick out of it," said Stahl. "I think adults do, too. We get a lot of horn honking. But it's just fun. We like seeing the smiles on the kids' faces."

In West Eugene, one homeowner hosts a haunted house competition in his neighborhood each year.

Lance Hughes said they get anywhere from 300 to 500 trick-or-treaters each year.

"My favorite part is having the kids come up, engage, look at all the animatronics, all the lights," said Hughes. "We have spoke machines and music. We do it for the kids. There are a lot of neighbors here that do the same thing."

