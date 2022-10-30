Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 17 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&