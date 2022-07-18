Eugene honey company expanding operations

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee, a local honey company, is expanding and moving to a bigger location.
GloryBee was founded by beekeepers in Eugene in 1975. The company is planning to move its production facility in Eugene from the current location on Seneca Road to a 78,000 square foot space on Irving Road that was formerly inhabited by PakTech.
The company says the move will allow them to increase production capacity from 20 million to 50 million pounds of honey annually. The company also says this will allow them to expand their footprint across the United States, providing better access to their honey in the Midwest and on the East Coast. The move is planned for January 2023.