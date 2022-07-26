Eugene K-9 team catches suspect after long search

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody this morning after hiding in a shed and being sniffed out by a police dog team, the Eugene Police Department said.
The EPD said that just before 2 a.m. this morning, July 26, an officer spotted Jordan Ryan Long, 32, getting into the passenger seat of a sedan in the 700 block of north Danebo Avenue. The EPD says Long was wanted on several felony warrants.
Police said that the officer stopped the sedan on north Terry Street, but Long left the vehicle and ran away on foot when told to stop. To find Long, police called in a K-9 team who immediately started tracking Long down. Police say the K-9 team searched for hours and eventually found Long in a locked shed on north Terry Street.
Police say they opened the shed with permission from the owner and took Long into custody without further incident at about 3:53 a.m. Long was charged with crimes relating to his warrants and for interfering with a police officer.