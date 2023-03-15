Eugene kiosk destroyed by arson, local groups planning replacement

EUGENE, Ore. -- Plans are in the works to replace a kiosk in Eugene destroyed by arson in February.
The kiosk at Westmoreland Park burned down on February 4. On one side, it included information about Kalapuya culture and wetland plants as well as a map of the nearby disc golf course. On the back were drawings, pictures and information about the plants labeled in both English and the Kalapuyan language.
Friendly Area Neighbors, the Eugene Parks and Open Space Department, Beyond Toxics and the disc golf community are planning to replace the kiosk. A specific date for the kiosk’s replacement has not been announced. Nancy Bray, a board member with Friendly Area Neighbors, said the loss of the kiosk was a loss for the community.
“Speaking for Friendly Area Neighbors Equity Action Team, this is such a loss to our community, because we were honoring the Kalapuya,” Bray said. “We are on their land, and the plants that are used in the past are still used today”
There were concerns that this was a hate crime, but Eugene police determined that it does not meet bias crime criteria. They ask that anyone with information about the fire contact them at 541-682-5111.