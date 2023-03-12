Eugene library holds painting event for community youth

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Public Library held a “Fun With String Painting" event on March 12 -- the latest in a series geared to bring children into the world of reading.
The series of weekend events goes back to a few months ago. Organizers said they wanted to provide an opportunity for young kids and their parents to come to the library for an interactive activity.
“We feel like it’s really important for when people come into this space, they realize it’s not just finding books or finding materials to check out,” Heather Sears, the library’s youth services supervisor, said. “It’s also coming to the library as a space and enjoying it.”
Sears said in the time they have been putting on the events, they’ve begun to grow in popularity.
Marlene Blum said she has been bringing her kids to the events as often as she can, and has appreciated the integration of other activities into the library.
“So it just makes it a comfortable place to come, that you can come for more than just the books,” she said. “But the books are always a part.”
The library will be putting on another “Fun With–” event on each of the next two Sundays this month. More information about the event can be found on the library website or Facebook page.