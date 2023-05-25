Eugene Library supporters weigh in on budget proposal cutting millions over the next two years

EUGENE, Ore. – As the city of Eugene looks to address a multi-million dollar budget shortfall over the next two years, advocates for one department facing cuts are speaking out against proposed funding reductions.

On May 24, the city’s Budget Committee passed along to the city council their recommendations for funding city agencies and departments. Several departments, including police, public works and courts, saw reductions in funding for the 2023-2025 biennium compared to funding levels for the single year 2023. The proposed cuts are in response to a $15 million budget shortfall the city is facing.

The city’s library system saw proposed reductions totaling around $4 million, with $1.9 million in cuts to the materials and services budget and $2.1 million in cuts to personnel funds – eliminating nine full-time employee positions. Those positions are currently vacant.

Advocacy groups like the "Eugene Public Library Foundation" and "Friends of the Eugene Library" help support the library system by fundraising for programs and materials for distribution. The groups said they are concerned the cuts will hurt a vital community service that promotes literacy and provides resources to Eugene – beyond books and DVDs.

"It's gonna make it so that the library can't provide as many programs, outreach events as well as not be able to purchase as many titles or have as many online resources available for the community,” said Eugene Public Library Foundation Board president Renee Buchanan.

Friends of the Eugene Library President Connie Regali said the library provides children a place to build their reading skills, and everyone older a safe place to hang around with resources like internet access and productive programming.

“When you think about cutting staff, immediately you know right away all these services that are currently available are gonna be cut,” Regali said.

While the groups can help support library programming and materials, they cannot step in to support an already taxed workforce.

“When there is a shortfall in the budget and there are not enough staff people to fill the positions, the remaining staff are exhausted and stressed out,” said Library Foundation Executive Director Dana Fleming, and parent of a Eugene librarian. “We are concerned about their mental health."

In budget documents, the city acknowledged quality and timeliness of library services will suffer as a result of the cuts, but said the library will work to be more efficient and be available the same way they currently are.

"The proposal that's on the table, in the budget, we are not reducing hours, we're not reducing branch library services,” said City Manager Sarah Medary at the May 24 Budget Committee meeting.

Medary also said the city will be watching action in the state legislature on funding for early literacy programming in schools and could get involved with more money for the system in the future if need be.

Eugene resident Lonna Ayers says she frequents the library for books, movies and for social activities too.

“It's part of people's lives,” Ayers said. “We really do need to keep this place open and with the sufficient staff to help all of us.”

Laura Thissell stopped by the library as she travels through Eugene. She said reduced library funding and services are something she has seen as she has travelled up the west coast

“This isn't only here, in Eugene, Oregon -- it's also happening in California,” she said. “We've had a transition of that where library hours are cut or staff are being outsourced for computers or kiosks.”

Gary Kendall lives in Springfield, but said he pays a fee in order to access the Eugene Library system.

“Because it's a valuable resource, and I would hate to staffing and materials cut because it provides a lot of books and videos to the Eugene and Springfield residents,” he said. “I'm sure there are more people in Springfield besides myself that come here.”

Kendall said they should be room for compromise to help support the library.

“It's important enough to me to come pay money to use this library, so I'd like to see it stay,” he said.

The full city council will hold a public hearing and take action on the proposed two-year budget on Monday, June 26th at 7:30 p.m.

More information on the city’s proposed 2023-25 budget can be found here.