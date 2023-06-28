Eugene man already accused of gunrunning gets new federal charges

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man who was arrested back in December 2022 for allegedly manufacturing guns and possessing “felony amounts” of drugs is now also facing federal charges for illegally modifying guns.
Joshua Allen Lampe, 35, was arrested back in December 2022 after a search warrant of his home found numerous guns without serial numbers, as well as a 3D printer to make more, two suppressors, $30,000 in cash and “felony amounts” of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show that the December arrest followed an August 2022 search that found even more weapons and weapon accessories.
According to federal officials, analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the two pistols seized in the December search had been modified to an extent that they would be more accurately classified as machine guns, and the suppressor was itself a federally illegal device.
Authorities said Lampe appeared in federal court on June 28 for arraignment and pleaded not guilty to several gun-related charges. Authorities said Lampe was released on certain conditions until his scheduled trial date on September 5, 2023. Officials said illegally possessing a machine gun and a silencer are punishable by up to ten years in federal prison per count.