Eugene man arrested after shooting

EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting.
On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in.
Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow Creek Road, where they found the caller, 58-year-old David Anthony Colage. They said he was compliant.
EPD officers quickly began to help the two female victims, who were then taken to a local hospital.
Both victims are expected to survive.
Colage was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the First Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act, domestic violence) and Assault in the First Degree.
Officials said the shooting was related to a property dispute.