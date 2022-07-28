Eugene man arrested, charged with internet child sex crimes

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody for encouraging child sex abuse after deputies searched his home, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the LCSO, their detectives received tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force saying child pornography was being uploaded to the internet by Ryan Scott Lavoie, 29, of Eugene. The LCSO said detectives were granted a search warrant on Lovoie’s home on Archwood Street and his vehicle to find evidence relating to the child sex crimes.
Officials say Lavoie was seen leaving home in his vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. on July 27. Officials say deputies pulled him over and arrested him without incident. They add that deputies then searched the vehicle and found additional evidence of internet child sex crimes. Deputies said they discovered Lavoie had been messaging underage girls on “Kik,” a messaging application, since as recently as the previous night.
The LCSO says Lavoie faces charges including seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and seven counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.