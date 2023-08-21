Eugene man arrested for allegedly burglarizing home, setting stove on fire

EUGENE, Ore. –Police arrested a Eugene man on multiple charges on Saturday evening after he allegedly burglarized and started a fire inside a home, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Eugene police officials said that EPD received multiple reports of a disorderly man at a home on Van Avenue starting at about 10:35 p.m. on August 19. The man was yelling and allegedly attempting to break into the home with a club and then, once inside, allegedly started a fire on the stove, police said.
EPD said responding officers saw smoke coming from the residence. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out, authorities said. Police said the suspect, identified as Nicholas John Hedberg, 38, of Eugene, had left the scene before they arrived.
Further investigation by police determined that Hedberg had allegedly been threatening another 59-year-old man throughout the day, authorities said. Police said the victim had left the home because of this and was not there when Hedberg arrived. EPD contacted Hedberg at his home on Brackenfern Road where he was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, and menacing without incident. According to Lane County Jail records, he is currently in custody as of August 21.
After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered stolen property from Hedberg’s home, authorities said.