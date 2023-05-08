Eugene man arrested for making a false police report after accidental shooting, police say

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – A Eugene man was arrested on Sunday night for making a false police report after an accidental shooting at a Sutherlin restaurant, authorities said.
Police officials said Sutherlin police officers and paramedics responded to a Burger King restaurant regarding a 911 call on May 7 at about 7:08 p.m. The caller reported an adult female had been shot, police said. Authorities said the victim was first transported to Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to Sacred Heart for treatment of her wound.
Police said the 911 caller, identified as Gary Miller, 62, of Eugene, told dispatchers that the woman was shot while standing in the Burger King parking lot. Police determined with additional investigation that the woman accidentally shot herself in the restaurant’s bathroom, police said.
Miller was later arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, initiating a false police report and tampering with evidence, police said. Authorities said Miller was transported to the Douglas County Jail.
The firearm was recovered and seized by police, Sutherlin police officials said.
Sutherlin police officials ask anyone with any other information on this incident to call 541-459-2211 or contact the Sutherlin Police Department via email.