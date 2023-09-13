Eugene man arrested on drug and firearm charges, dealer amounts of drugs seized

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man faces drug and firearm charges after an investigation by Eugene police led to the discovery of dealer amounts of drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle and home, authorities said.
The Eugene Police Department said its Street Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant on September 6 for a residence in the 100 block of Lawrence Street. Police learned through their investigation that a resident at the address, identified as Blake Wesley Ward, 34, was enroute to Eugene from Portland allegedly in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, authorities said. EPD said Ward was stopped by police about a block away from his home and police conducted a search of his vehicle and apartment.
Officers found more than one once of heroin, more than half a pound of methamphetamine, and about 500 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A stolen gun was also found in Ward’s bedroom and as a convicted felon he is not allowed to possess any firearms, police said.
EPD said police arrested and charged Ward with being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, possession, manufacture, and delivery of a schedule 2 controlled substance, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.