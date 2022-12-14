Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning.
According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
According to EPD, Nicholas Robert Nash, 32, was then seen walking inside a nearby home, before exiting again, when an EPD officer tried to intercept him. EPD said Nash had a warrant out for his arrest.
Police said Nash then went back inside and would not respond to officers trying to contact him. He was then seen pulling the blinds shut on the second floor.
Several on-duty EPD SWAT team members and EPD's Crisis Negotiation Team responded. A woman was later seen leaving the home.
Police were able to get the door open and get inside the home. Nash eventually came out and was taken into custody. Police also determined that the rifle that he was seen with was actually a pellet rifle.
Nash was taken to the Lane County Jail on his warrant.