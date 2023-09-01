Eugene man charged with negligent homicide following paraglider crash investigation

EUGENE, Ore. – Benton County sheriff’s officials said that a Eugene man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a fatal ultralight paraglider crash that killed his passenger.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that BCSO detectives arrested Jarrod Karl Kaplan, 56, of Eugene, on August 30 in connection with a paraglider crash into the Willamette River that killed a 51-year-old Eugene man on July 1. Authorities said the victim purchased a tandem flight online with Kaplan, who proclaimed himself to be paragliding instructor.

Sheriff’s officials said that detectives’ research determined Kaplan was flying northbound over the river and not southbound as initially reported.

BCSO officials responded at about 7 a.m. on July 1 to the report of a paraglider crash into the Willamette River, authorities said. Kaplan and a passenger took off in a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider from Irish Bend Park and crashed into the river after flying into a powerline, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said that a passenger was still underwater when first responders arrived and determined to be deceased. Two fisherman rescued Kaplan, who was transported to a local hospital, and impairment was not believed to be a factor, authorities said.

Kaplan has been charged with criminal negligent homicide and is being held at the Benton County Jail until his arraignment, authorities said.