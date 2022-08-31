Eugene man hits 500th platelet donation

EUGENE, Ore.-- A remarkable milestone for one Eugene man, who went into Lane Bloodworks to make his 500th platelet donation.
Dan Ertel said it all started in 1984 when he first decided to donate his blood.
"I thought, oh, I'll try donating some blood to see how it goes," Ertel said.
Then he started doing whole blood donations, which can only be done six times a year. Ertel would go on to do 63 of such donations throughout the years.
"Then I asked about these chairs and what the difference is, and because platelets are donated to people with Leukemia or undergoing radiation, it's a different need," Ertel said.
This is not easy as these types of donations can take up to two hours. With a national platelet shortage, donors like Ertel are one of a kind.
"There's a critical shortage of blood. Less than 35% of the population is eligible to donate. But less than 10% of those regularly do so," Ertel said.
As for why he sits in that chair every two weeks over and over again, with tears in his eyes, he said it's simple: he just wants to help improve people's lives and is encouraging those who can to do so.
"It started with the 20/30 club and wanted to help kids and Kids Sports; I'm the past president there. And just wanting to help the community. You can save lives with every donation, so you should," Ertel said.
Platelet donors do not receive any money for their donations. Even so, Ertel said he plans on donating for as long as he can.
If you're interested in donating, you can head on over to Lane Bloodworks in Eugene or go to BloodworksNW.org.