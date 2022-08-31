 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Eugene man hits 500th platelet donation

  • Updated
  • 0
500th platelet donation

EUGENE, Ore.-- A remarkable milestone for one Eugene man, who went into Lane Bloodworks to make his 500th platelet donation.

Dan Ertel said it all started in 1984 when he first decided to donate his blood.

"I thought, oh, I'll try donating some blood to see how it goes," Ertel said.

Then he started doing whole blood donations, which can only be done six times a year. Ertel would go on to do 63 of such donations throughout the years.

"Then I asked about these chairs and what the difference is, and because platelets are donated to people with Leukemia or undergoing radiation, it's a different need," Ertel said.

This is not easy as these types of donations can take up to two hours. With a national platelet shortage, donors like Ertel are one of a kind.

"There's a critical shortage of blood. Less than 35% of the population is eligible to donate. But less than 10% of those regularly do so," Ertel said.

As for why he sits in that chair every two weeks over and over again, with tears in his eyes, he said it's simple: he just wants to help improve people's lives and is encouraging those who can to do so.

"It started with the 20/30 club and wanted to help kids and Kids Sports; I'm the past president there. And just wanting to help the community. You can save lives with every donation, so you should," Ertel said.

Platelet donors do not receive any money for their donations. Even so, Ertel said he plans on donating for as long as he can.

If you're interested in donating, you can head on over to Lane Bloodworks in Eugene or go to BloodworksNW.org.

