Eugene man jailed after assaulting woman, kidnapping child, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in jail accused of assaulting a woman and kidnapping a child on Friday night, Eugene police reported.
According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 10:15 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a 911 call about a man assaulting a woman in a parking lot on Franklin Boulevard before leaving in an SUV with a young child inside. Police said the woman had a restraining order against the man, identified as Mario Lynn Massey, 35, and Massey was not allowed to be unsupervised with the child. EPD said numerous officers flooded the area and found the woman, but were unable to find Massey after searching for two hours.
Eugene police said two detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit joined the investigation to try to find Massey. Shortly afterwards, the child was located at an apartment, where police said Massey had dropped her off in the care of a friend.
Five days later, on June 27, Eugene police responded to a report of a disorderly trespasser on Willamette Street, but EPD said the suspect had left the area before officers could arrive. However, officers said they searched the area and found evidence that Massey had purchased an Amtrak ticket that would stop in Albany.
EPD said they notified Albany police, who stopped the Amtrak train, searched it, and found that Massey had never boarded.
Meanwhile, EPD said an officer noticed that CAHOOTS was handling a call of a suspicious subject at east Third Avenue and High Street, and the suspect matched Massey’s description. EPD said the officer went to the scene and arrested Massey without incident at 10:18 p.m. on June 27.
Massey was jailed and charged with violating a restraining order, fourth-degree assault, coercion, second-degree custodial interference, and first-degree kidnapping.