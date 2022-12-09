 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 50 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
9 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic

  Updated
  • 0
Eugene man in jail on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence

Shane McVay

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021.

According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

On December 7, 2022, McVay, now 65, was found guilty of all charges by the Lane County Circuit Court. McVay, who court records show had pleaded guilty to DUII in the past, will serve 10 years in prison and three years of probation. Court documents show that no part of this sentence is eligible for any sort of reduction in time served or early release. In addition, court documents show McVay’s driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

