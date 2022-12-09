Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021.
According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
On December 7, 2022, McVay, now 65, was found guilty of all charges by the Lane County Circuit Court. McVay, who court records show had pleaded guilty to DUII in the past, will serve 10 years in prison and three years of probation. Court documents show that no part of this sentence is eligible for any sort of reduction in time served or early release. In addition, court documents show McVay’s driver’s license has been permanently revoked.