Eugene man sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of a child

EUGENE, Ore. – A man arrested in May on multiple counts of domestic and child sex abuse has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, court documents show.
According to court documents, Jay Lee Kerbow, 42, was accused of two counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Court records said that between May 2022 and May 2023, Kerbow engaged in sex acts with a child under 12 years of age and filmed the victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
On June 27, Kerbow was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sex crimes as well as other charges including strangulation and menacing. Kerbow was also made to register as a sex offender, and will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life.