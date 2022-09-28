Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
Police say that about a week after that robbery, Lord was found in the stolen car outside another deli. Police say they arrested him and found two guns in the car, one of which allegedly having been stolen from somewhere in central Oregon. On July 22, 2022, Lord pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle as well as charges related to an earlier warrant. Police say Lord was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.