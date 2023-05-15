Eugene man taking precautions after burglar enters home through sliding glass door

Weather Alert

.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar Creek Fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with the most stationary storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&