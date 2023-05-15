Eugene man taking precautions after burglar enters home through sliding glass door

EUGENE, Ore -- One Eugene man is taking precautions after a midnight encounter with a burglar in his living room.
Edgar Ching has called Eugene home for at least 30 years. On the night of May 9, he was in his bedroom. He had the air conditioner turned on and was watching TV. He had a tough time sleeping so he went down to go get a drink.
As he walked into his kitchen, he noticed a person standing in the middle of his living room going through his things. The man was described as a Hispanic man in between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches with a medium build. This incident happened in Ching's home on Lewis Avenue.
Ching said he felt vulnerable in that moment and he was caught off guard. He believes the man entered through his patio sliding glass door. Ching confronted the man and told him to go away. The man did not put up much of a resistance and obliged.
Ching said, "The person than just turned their back to me and looked and waved his hands at me says, 'I'm going, I'm going.' And then they kinda slowly backed out the door, didn't seem to care."
Ching said he gave the man a warning to not come back. After the man left, Ching immediately called the Eugene Police Department. They said they received the call at 11:52 p.m. and dispatched two officers to the scene. They investigated the area, but could not find the suspect. Officers showed Ching how easy it was to get into his home by shaking the glass door from the outside and offered him some tips so it doesn't happen again.
Ching said, "What I had to do was, there is a device that clamps up to the top of the door and it has a pin that you drill a hole in the glass door and you can put a pin through. And that keeps the door from being jiggled opened like that."
Ching also said if he had the chance to face the man face to face again he would have some choice words.
He said, "I'd tell him this is very reckless and dangerous. And that it's very scary to people and somebody else might not be as calm and they may stand the chance of getting shot."
Eugene police said that as the weather warms burglaries become more frequent. It's important for both businesses and households to be alert. Something as small as double checking all doors and windows before heading out can go a long way. Officer Janina Rager is part of the Eugene Police Department's community engagement team, which focuses on crime prevention strategies.
She said, "If I had a penny every time someone said 'I never leave that window open, I never leave that door unlocked, but the one time I did that's when they got in...' What you don't realize is that door, that window has probably been tried a lot more times than you think."
In cases like this where the suspect has already entered the home, Eugene police said it's best to get out of the house and call them immediately if possible. Confronting the person should be a last resort.
Rager added, "Obviously if something happens to where you don't have a choice, you got to do what you got you do. but the thing is, get safe, that is your number one priority."
According to both Ching and Eugene police, no property was stolen or damaged.