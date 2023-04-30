Eugene Marathon brings racers, supporters to Track Town U.S.A.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thousands of people descended to Track Town U.S.A for the 2023 Eugene Marathon on Sunday, with countless others backing them up with hydration, medical and overall moral support.
Around 8,000 people participated in the half and full marathon races at the Eugene Marathon on April 30, according to race officials. The field included runners with a variety of athletic backgrounds. While many Oregonians came out to the weekend’s festivities, a number of people made the trip to Eugene.
“I think there's a passion for running here in Eugene and most of Oregon,” California native and marathon participant Fernando Alvarez told KEZI 9. “I read 'Shoe Dog' by Phil Knight when I was in Amsterdam running my last marathon. And just reading that book really inspired me to be a part of the culture here, Nike, and everything that's taking part with regards to running in the U.S."
But even for locals who have run the race before, the magic of the Eugene Marathon is never lost.
"Oh it's awesome,” Dean Evans of Eugene said. “I mean it's, you know the ‘footsteps of legends’, that stuff's like totally true. Like to know that this is where, Nike town and all that. Yeah, a lot of fun. I've run this race a couple times and I'll keep running it as long as I can."
During the duration of the marathon, there was nothing but love and support along the route from cheering fans and family members of the participants. A common sight was families carrying signs with messages encouraging their family members in the race.
Others took a more sarcastic tone to help motivate their runner. Naomi Ramirez and Itzmar Rodriguez were supporting Rodriguez’s mom who is doing her first ever half marathon and their sign gave a unique form of motivation.
“We have a little twist to it so at the end at the finish line, our sign is going to say, "hurry up, we're hungry" in Spanish just to give her a little push at the end," Ramirez said.
But in the end, the two agreed there is honest love and support for the person who is running.
"We're just proud of her and we're just happy for her," Ramirez said. "This may be a new change in her life and we just hope she succeeds however she wants to go with it so going with that we love, that's all we have to say."
The Eugene Marathon is only as good as the dedicated staff and volunteer present along the entire course.
Hydration stations served an important purpose, providing runners with the water they needed to continue the race.
One of those stations was run by the West Cascade Peace Corps Association, a group that has staffed a water table since 2017.
Maggie Mittels, a water table volunteer with the WCPCA, said helping out every year is something she looks forward to and brings her great joy. She said they get $400 from the marathon for helping out, but the money goes right to supporting someone's Peace Corps work.
"We will donate that directly to somebody's Peace Corps project as they're out in the field," she said. "We get to come together and be visible in our community and hang out. But we also get to support somebody that's doing the thing that brought us all together -- and that's really cool."
A total of eight medical tents run by volunteer nurses and staff from PeaceHealth, were in charge of providing medical attention to any problems runners may face along the route.
Molly Longeran and Heather Schluter were stationed at the 10-mile marker, wrapping runners’ legs and shoes and providing bandages to prevent blisters. They said throughout the entire event, the appreciation they received from the runners is worth their volunteer hours.
“They've been thanking us for being here," Schluter said. "We've been trying to pick up the cups to keep them out of out of their way and every time we do they thank us -- they even thanked us for being here for being medical."
"Everybody is being so nice and encouraging each other and saying thank you and so appreciative and just grateful people," Longeran said.
Results of the full and half marathons, and the other events from the 2023 race weekend, can be found on the Eugene Marathon website.