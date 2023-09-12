Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis will not seek third term

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis will not be seeking a third term as the city’s mayor, according to a statement by local architect and mayoral candidate Kaarin Knudson.
Vinis is set to formally announce her decision not to run for reelection at 5:30 p.m. on September 12 at the Campbell Community Center, Knudson’s campaign said. There, Vinis will also endorse Knudson in her run for the mayoral position.
"It has been an honor to serve as Eugene's mayor," said Vinis in a written statement. “And it is time to make space for new leaders. I know that Kaarin has the vision, experience, and temperament to lead our city through the work ahead."
Mayor Vinis was elected mayor of Eugene in 2016, and began her first term in 2017. She was re-elected to a second term in 2020. The primary election for the mayoral position will be on May 21, 2024, and the general election will be on November 5, 2024.
Kaarin Knudson, who mayor Vinis will endorse, is a local architect and educator who has practiced architecture and design in Oregon since 2007. She has deep roots with the University of Oregon, according to her campaign.
“I look forward to listening to people from across our community, learning about their concerns, and working together on solutions,” said Knudson. “I am confident that we can build on our successful efforts, and bring new approaches to the challenges we face.”
KEZI plans to speak with Vinis about her decision not to run for reelection and with Knudson about her campaign for mayor. Stick with us for more information to come soon.