Eugene mayor not seeking third term, will endorse candidate Kaarin Knudson

EUGENE, Ore. – While City of Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis is not seeking a third term, she said that she offers her endorsement to south Eugene resident, architect, and University of Oregon professor Kaarin Knudson as a mayoral candidate.
Knudson’s campaign on September 12 said that Eugene’s incumbent mayor had decided to not run for reelection. Mayor Vinis will formally announce her decision at 5:30 p.m. on September 13 at the Campbell Community Center, and has said that she has full confidence in Knudson as a candidate.
"About a year ago I realized that, really, I needed to start thinking about what the next step would be,” said Mayor Vinis. “You know, did I want to run for a third term or not? And I decided that I would see who was out there that might be really equipped to take on the job of mayor -- that I could really throw my weight behind. I have complete and absolute confidence in her ability to do this job well and to lead this community effectively. And that's what matters."
Knudson lives in south Eugene with her family, and has more than 20 years of experience advancing sustainable design. In 2017, she founded Better Housing Together, a housing advocacy organization to increase housing affordability, diversity, and supply in Lane County. Knudson also teaches planning and architecture at the University of Oregon, where she went to college and in 1999 was the NCAA’s Woman of the Year, an all-American middle-distance runner, and the recipient of the UO Hall of Fame’s Becky Sisley Award.
The mayoral position is nonpartisan and Eugene’s primary election is scheduled for May 21, 2024.