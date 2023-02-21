 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Eugene mayor speaks out about anti-Semitic flyers

  • Updated
  • 0
Anti-Semitic Flyer

One of the flyers left inside one of the bags found in Thurston. Similar flyers were found in Eugene later in February.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Mayor Lucy Vinis is speaking out about anti-Semitic flyers that were left in various Eugene neighborhoods over the weekend.

In an official statement, Vinis said anti-Semitic messages are designed to divide the community, and have no place in Eugene. She said hateful messages violate everything the city stands for and all that it strives to be – a city that is safe and welcoming for everyone.

Mayor Vinis asked the community to keep reporting the flyers to police. Vinis said the city takes the reports seriously, and Eugene will reject hateful acts and dedicate resources to stopping them. Eugene Police Department said they had received about 50 reports of anti-Semitic flyers over the February 18-19 weekend.

Hate speech and other acts of discrimination can be reported to local law enforcement, ore at the Oregon Department of Justice website.

Recommended for you