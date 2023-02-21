Eugene mayor speaks out about anti-Semitic flyers

EUGENE, Ore. -- Mayor Lucy Vinis is speaking out about anti-Semitic flyers that were left in various Eugene neighborhoods over the weekend.

In an official statement, Vinis said anti-Semitic messages are designed to divide the community, and have no place in Eugene. She said hateful messages violate everything the city stands for and all that it strives to be – a city that is safe and welcoming for everyone.

Mayor Vinis asked the community to keep reporting the flyers to police. Vinis said the city takes the reports seriously, and Eugene will reject hateful acts and dedicate resources to stopping them. Eugene Police Department said they had received about 50 reports of anti-Semitic flyers over the February 18-19 weekend.

Hate speech and other acts of discrimination can be reported to local law enforcement, ore at the Oregon Department of Justice website.