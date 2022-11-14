Eugene Mission preparing to help those in need during holidays, cold weather

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local organizations are doing what they can to prepare for the holidays and colder weather to make sure the people most in need are taken care of.

The Eugene Mission says they’ll be providing meals for a number of their community partners to send out to people to enjoy. They have plenty of turkey that’s being packed up right now, and they say they’ll be serving more meals for Thanksgiving than ever before. Executive Director Sheryl Balthrop says now is an important time to show care to those in need.

“This is a hard time of the year when folks have limited resources, and again not being with their families,” Balthrop said. “So, for us to provide provisions to other entities who are also serving hurting individuals and unhoused, it's a great blessing.”

The Eugene Mission is also working to make sure those in need have a warm place to stay as well as nights grow colder. The Eugene Mission says they’ve mobilized their volunteer groups, and have plans ready to go to help those seeking shelter. They’ve partnered with St. Vincent DePaul and their Egan Warming Center and will be providing shelter in one of their facilities. The Eugene Mission has emergency supplies as well as beds, pillows and blankets supplied by St. Vinnie’s. The Eugene Mission said that it doesn’t matter how full they get, they will not turn away anyone who needs help.

The Eugene Mission plans on feeding thousands of people and converting their spaces into large dining rooms. However, they need extra help to make it all possible. The Eugene Mission is encouraging people to visit their website to sign up to volunteer during the holidays.