Eugene MMA fighter earns first UFC victory

LAS VEGAS, Nev.- It was a successful night for one Eugene Native, living out his childhood dream and reaping the rewards of his work.
KEZI 9 News first met Adam Fugitt last year, after it was announced that he made his dreams come true and would fight in the UFC.
Fugitt got the call nine days ahead of a fight against an up and coming prospect, Michael Morales.
But that fight didn't go Fugitt's way; he lost due to TKO in the third round. Despite this outcome, UFC officials were so impressed with his performance, especially with the short notice they gave him. So, he was given another shot under the bright lights.
With a full fight camp under his belt, he made a world of difference once he stepped in the cage.
Fugitt opened up the main card of UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, against another up and coming Japanese fighter, Yusaku Kinoshita.
The fight started out slow with each fighter feeling each other out, but that quickly changed.
Both fighters landed some heavy shots on their feet, and Fugitt took a thunderous kick to the head. But, the tables quickly turned.
Fugitt actually ate the kick, and used it to secure a takedown where you could see he was more skilled than his opponent. He kept his opponent on the ground for a while but the fight eventually went back to the feet, until Fugitt blasted his opponent with a nice straight left to the chin, stumbling him to the ground, and that's where the fight ended.
Fugitt got on top of his opponent and rained down punches and vicious, sharp elbows, forcing the referee to call the fight before the end of the first round.
"This is completing a dream along the journey for sure, I've always wanted to be fighting for this organization, to get here and to come up short in the first one, you know I felt like ok, I got my shot in the bright lights, but I did not complete what I set out to complete," he said after the fight. "I got that W and got that scratched that itch, it's time to start making new dreams and going after those as well, I'm a little late to the party, but hopefully it's a fashionably late one you know I can get some more victories this year in 2023."
Fugitt is one of only three active Oregon born fighters in the UFC, and he walked into the cage with the mindset of starting his own path.
"You can't tell me that I didn't blaze my own trail you know, the Oregon trail to the UFC," Fugitt said.
Fugitt went on to thank all of his coaches and team mates who helped him get to the biggest stage in combat sports. He said he plans to fight another three times this calendar year.