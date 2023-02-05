Eugene MMA fighter earns first UFC victory

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 AM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&