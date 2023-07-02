Eugene mother has tire stolen off car while away at a Portland hospital for son's surgery

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene family is frustrated after someone stole a tire off their family car as they were away in Portland caring for their infant son in a hospital.
Jamie Inman is a mother of six. Her youngest child was in need of surgery to his head and has been in a Portland-area hospital for the past two weeks.
As Inman and her family have been away, other family and neighbors have been watching her home in the area of Barger Drive and Souza Street.
Inman said sometime between the night of June 30 and the morning of July 1, some stole a single tire off her car. Once neighbors found out, they immediately notified Inman via text message, Inman was not happy.
"We hear about it all the time and we're not in the best neighborhood, we don't leave enough stuff out to be stolen -- but a tire, it's just--wow," she said.
On top of her son going through surgery, this incident does not help Inman when it comes to finances. She said her family is already struggling to make ends meet.
With the incident, Inman is considering beefing up security around her house.
"Yeah we're probably going to get some new cameras," she said. "We had a camera out there, but it wasn't plugged in, of course. So definitely get some new surveillance, probably be more diligent about what we leave out."
This is not the first time something has happened to some of Inman's tires. She said prior to this incident, there was another instance where someone slashed two of her tires just one week after she bought them.
Inman said neighbors and families are looking at their own surveillance footage to help her out. She also said the community has really reached out to her and her family and it means a lot.
"You know, they've all kind of came together and they're like what can we do to help you, what do you need," Inman said. "I've had a couple of people willing to help and even replace the tire even though they have don't know me or had nothing to do with it. So I think in our time of need our community always comes together."
Inman's neighbors and family have contacted Eugene Police. She wished she could do more, but is limited as she is still in Portland. Throughout all of this however, she said her youngest son is recovering well from his surgery.