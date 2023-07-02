Eugene mother has tire stolen off car while away at a Portland hospital for son's surgery

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK...

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience
a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures
beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest
temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of
July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to
around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,
Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a
little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,
with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,
especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor
activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early
evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly
for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially
along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of
fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended
campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by
chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call
9-1-1.

Eugene mother has tire stolen off car while away at a Portland hospital for son's surgery

  • Updated
  • 0

Eugene Mother has her tire stolen while in Portland with her son for surgery

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene family is frustrated after someone stole a tire off their family car as they were away in Portland caring for their infant son in a hospital. 

Jamie Inman is a mother of six. Her youngest child was in need of surgery to his head and has been in a Portland-area hospital for the past two weeks.

Baby and Car

As Inman and her family have been away, other family and neighbors have been watching her home in the area of Barger Drive and Souza Street.

Inman said sometime between the night of June 30 and the morning of July 1, some stole a single tire off her car. Once neighbors found out, they immediately notified Inman via text message, Inman was not happy. 

"We hear about it all the time and we're not in the best neighborhood, we don't leave enough stuff out to be stolen -- but a tire, it's just--wow," she said.

On top of her son going through surgery, this incident does not help Inman when it comes to finances. She said her family is already struggling to make ends meet.

Jamie Inman Baby

With the incident, Inman is considering beefing up security around her house.

"Yeah we're probably going to get some new cameras," she said. "We had a camera out there, but it wasn't plugged in, of course. So definitely get some new surveillance, probably be more diligent about what we leave out."

This is not the first time something has happened to some of Inman's tires. She said prior to this incident, there was another instance where someone slashed two of her tires just one week after she bought them.

Inman said neighbors and families are looking at their own surveillance footage to help her out. She also said the community has really reached out to her and her family and it means a lot.

"You know, they've all kind of came together and they're like what can we do to help you, what do you need," Inman said. "I've had a couple of people willing to help and even replace the tire even though they have don't know me or had nothing to do with it. So I think in our time of need our community always comes together."

Inman and her baby

Inman's neighbors and family have contacted Eugene Police. She wished she could do more, but is limited as she is still in Portland. Throughout all of this however, she said her youngest son is recovering well from his surgery. 

