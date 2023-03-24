Eugene natural gas ban to go to voters in November

EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene’s ban on natural gas in new low-rise residential construction is going to be referred to voters in November after a petition submitted by a local group was certified by Lane County Elections.

The Eugene City Recorder confirmed that the more than 12,000 signatures on a recently-submitted petition regarding the ban on natural gas in new construction were certified on March 16. The petition itself was submitted on March 9 after a signature gathering campaign by a group calling itself Eugene Residents for Energy Choice. Now that the petition has been certified, the decision to ban natural gas in new construction in Eugene will be on the ballot in November 2023.

On February 6, Eugene city councilors voted 3-5 to oppose sending the issue of banning natural gas in new construction to Eugene residents for a vote. The council then immediately voted 5-3 in favor of moving forward with the proposed ordinance, effectively passing it without the vote of Eugene citizens.

Eugene citizens opposed to the ban grouped together shortly after the council’s decision and mounted a successful campaign to get the ordinance referred to the November 2023 ballot.