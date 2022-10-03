Eugene non-profit sends Bags of Love to children in crisis

EUGENE, Ore. -- They wish their services weren’t needed, but one local non-profit has never been busier helping abused and neglected children living in poverty or homelessness.
For 14 years, Bags of Love has been helping kids suffering from abuse, neglect, poverty or homelessness. In 2021 they served more than 3,400 children, and in 2022 they say that demand for their services is up by 49%. Becky Stenzel, the organization’s executive director, says part of the increased demand is due to children returning to in-person schooling after the COVID-19 pandemic making kids’ need for support more evident.
“We are up by about 49% year over year,” Stenzel said. “The board shows this is just the requests that have been coming in for just this month from some of our different agency partners. So, it looks a bit chaotic, but it does show the sheer volume of the requests that have been coming in.”
A bag of love is a care package for a child in need, be they in poverty, moving into foster care or without a home altogether. The non-profit says each bag is customized for the age and gender of the child, and includes an outfit, socks and underwear, toiletries, books, toys and a blanket for comfort. Bags of Love says they are on track to provide upwards of 4,500 bags to kids throughout Lane County.
The Bags of Love dinner and auction is happening on October 13 to help raise crucial funds for the non-profit. Ticket information as well as instructions on how to donate or volunteer are available on the Bags of Love website.