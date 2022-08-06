 Skip to main content
...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow will bring hot and very dry air into the region
for the weekend. North-northeast winds will increase this
afternoon, turning more easterly tonight and Sunday. Thermal low
pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades
today, and will enhance instability while crossing back over the
Cascades on Sunday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Eugene nonprofit aims to educate about Monkeypox virus

  • Updated
  • 0
'HIV Alliance' is a nonprofit in Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore. - Local LGBTQ advocates are trying to dispel myths about how the Monkeypox virus spreads. 

HIV Alliance, a nonprofit in Eugene, is working with community partners to provide resources for the virus.

Brooks McLain, who works with the nonprofit, said though the number of resources they have are low right now, it is important for people to have accurate information about the virus. 

While it is true Monkeypox is largely spread in the LGBTQ community, anyone can catch it. 

"I think what most public health officials are concerned about is that we end up in the situation like we did with HIV/AIDs where the broader public sees it as an LGBTQ disease and kind of doesn't fund it from a health perspective kind of ignores it from a social perspective and the resources aren't allocated to contain it before it spreads to the general population," McLain said. 

He said they are also working with state health officials to get more vaccine doses distributed.

 

