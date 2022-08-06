Eugene nonprofit aims to educate about Monkeypox virus

EUGENE, Ore. - Local LGBTQ advocates are trying to dispel myths about how the Monkeypox virus spreads.

HIV Alliance, a nonprofit in Eugene, is working with community partners to provide resources for the virus.

Brooks McLain, who works with the nonprofit, said though the number of resources they have are low right now, it is important for people to have accurate information about the virus.

Oregon Health Authority stepping up response to monkeypox Officials are keeping an eye on Lane County as the Oregon Country Fair and World Athletics Championships approach.

While it is true Monkeypox is largely spread in the LGBTQ community, anyone can catch it.

"I think what most public health officials are concerned about is that we end up in the situation like we did with HIV/AIDs where the broader public sees it as an LGBTQ disease and kind of doesn't fund it from a health perspective kind of ignores it from a social perspective and the resources aren't allocated to contain it before it spreads to the general population," McLain said.

He said they are also working with state health officials to get more vaccine doses distributed.