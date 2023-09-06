Eugene officials prepare for next steps after PeaceHealth's decision to close hospital

EUGENE, Ore. – PeaceHealth made the announcement in late August that it will begin closing its University District Hospital, and the decision was met with controversy.

Eugene City Mayor Lucy Vinis said city leaders in Eugene were not consulted in advance about the hospital’s decision. Had they known, Vinis said, they could have anticipated the impact to Eugene’s emergency operations and response.

“It is one more terrible message to all of us that our healthcare system is broken,” Vinis said.

The decision to close the University District hospital leaves Eugene without an emergency department on the west side of the Willamette River, but Vinis said this will be a strain on emergency operations plans as the majority of Eugene residents live on the opposite side of the river, especially in the event of a massive earthquake or other disaster.

“PeaceHealth is a critical partner in our community,” Vinis said. “We rely on their capacity to respond to the full array of health needs of our residents.”

Vinis is calling on the Oregon Health Authority to recognize the implications this will have on public health and emergency preparedness.

“The issue is bigger than PeaceHealth. It’s a question of priorities for us as a state and a nation about how we provide essential health care,” Vinis said. “This business decision is not in our community’s best interests. It will further deepen the crisis of health care in our community. Reducing services now addresses a current financial crisis in a way that will burden our community with serious long-term costs.”

KEZI reached out to PeaceHealth asking what conversations were had prior to the decision to close its University District Hospital. PeaceHealth wrote in response: “PeaceHealth has been in conversations with the state of Oregon and other community partners to determine the best next steps and timelines for the remaining services provided at University District. We notified the public at the beginning of what will be a comprehensive process to close the UD hospital and are continuing to engage in ongoing conversations with key stakeholders.”

Jason Davis, the Public Information Officer for Lane County Health and Human Services, said PeaceHealth reached out a few days prior to the public closure announcement letting them know this decision was coming.

“From their perspective, they wanted to include us as part of that continuum of care for health care in our community and make sure that we were aware and also starting that process of looking at what comes next,” Davis said. “I think it was within their priorities to make sure that people understood what was happening as soon as possible.”

Davis said Lane County’s main goal is making sure there are services to adequately meet the needs of the community, but they understand this is a big shift.

“What we really do is look at beyond direct health care,” Davis said. “We look at gaps and where folks are being under-served.”

When they were brought this information, he said the reaction was not judgement, but figuring out what would be the next steps for accessible and affordable health care for all of Lane County.

“The biggest piece that we’re focusing on right now is, again, what we said we were going to do, which is having the conversations necessary to fully understand the impact of this news, making sure that our doors are open with PeaceHealth, that we’re collaborating with them,” Davis said.

Davis said in understanding the full impact of the news, he said there have been many misconceptions about the eventual closure. He said among those are that emergency care is going away immediately and the Behavioral Health Unit is being shut down as well. Davis said that is not the case.

“The Behavioral Health Unit is not going away unless there is something to replace it, and that’s really what our concern is,” Davis said.

Davis said Lane County Health and Human Services wants to emphasize that medical care is not going away, and this transition may have potential to be a bigger opportunity for health care improvement in Lane County.

“There’s been a lot of that collaboration and those questions being asked about what does this truly mean, where do we need to go from here, and who needs to be at the table,” Davis said. “With every crisis you have an opportunity, and this is an opportunity to potentially design a health system that adequately meets the needs of our community. To have the former health system that was a part of that initial service as part of that conversation as a trusted partner who has been there for our community and bring in new partners, and that's really where I see Health and Human Services and the county in general being as a convener, to really look out for the health and well-being of our community."

As PeaceHealth continues to have conversations on next steps, KEZI will have more information and details when they become available.