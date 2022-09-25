Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around

EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety.
Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI that school safety is an important topic of conversation in their family.
"Kids need to hear from their parents; it's important. We tell the youngest one to be kind to everyone in school, be nice, and if someone keeps bugging you or bothering you, try to ignore them, walk away, and if they keep harassing you let someone know," Campbell said.
Like many parents, he's worried about his daughter's safety. But that's why he said creating an open line of communication is vital.
"Our kid is asked what happened at school; good, bad, or ugly, we want to know. We monitor that daily, listen to what she says and give her advice about how to deal with those situations," Campbell said.
He said this is especially important for all parents to do right now.
"The issue is with the parents, parents of kids who are too distracted by different things that they are just not paying attention to their own kid," Campbell said.
For parents like Brandon Moniz, he said, among other things, he stresses the importance of picking good friends to his four kids.
"I think that's probably what my wife and I stress the most, be self-aware and keep yourself around good people," Moniz said.
While it can be stressful having a student in today's society, he trusts in the system as school safety is on everyone's mind.
"It's alarming for parents to have kids going off, and you hear about all the kinds of things that can happen in schools, but I feel good about the school safety stuff, as far as what they are trying to do as well in schools," Moniz said.
But across the country, a disturbing trend called swatting has emerged. These are fake calls to police about school shooters. According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, 15 states have been targeted since September 13th, Oregon being one of them.
Closer to home in Oakridge, the school superintendent sent out an email to parents saying they are investigating an alleged school threat and had to call in law enforcement.
It's why parents like Campbell are calling for change.
"The community itself needs to come together, and the leaders need to look at what is actually important," Campbell said.