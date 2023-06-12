Eugene Parks and Recreation implements waitlist for summer activity pass after running out

EUGENE, Ore. – After a disastrous opening weekend, the City of Eugene’s Parks and Recreation department is implementing a new system to try and reduce the pressure on their distribution of summer activity passes.
Eugene Parks and Rec’s 1Pass is a service offered by the department intended to give kids access to several activity centers including swimming pools, museums, golf courses, disc golf courses and more over the summer. The department had announced that the passes would be available for purchase at a few locations in Eugene and Springfield on June 10. However, demand for the passes significantly outstripped supply, and Parks and Rec sold out of passes available for sale.
In addition to selling out, the actual sales of the passes met with difficulty on June 10. Some families claimed they waited in line all day to purchase a 1Pass before being told they were no longer available. Eugene Parks and recreation admitted that they had been unprepared for the sheer demand, and apologized for the inconvenience.
While 1Passes are still sold out, Eugene Parks and Rec said it had established a waitlist for those who still want them, and is working to make improvements on the sale process for the rest of 2023. Parks and Rec also said they will review the program for next year with their partners.
More information on the 1Pass program is available on the City of Eugene’s website. Anyone interested in signing up for the waitlist is urged to visit the Amazon Pool, Echo Hollow Pool, or the Sheldon Pool, or call:
Amazon Pool: 541-682-5350
Echo Hollow Pool: 541-682-5525
Sheldon Pool: 541-682-5314