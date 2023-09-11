Eugene parks department receives Bureau of Land Management wildfire prevention grant

EUGENE, Ore. – City of Eugene officials said that city's parks and open space department has received a $157,400 grant from the Bureau of Land Management for wildfire prevention efforts.
The grant is through the BLM’s Community Wildfire Assistance Program and funds projects to remove dense and overgrown vegetation on parkland near residential areas, businesses, schools, and other critical infrastructure, city officials said. The city said that these projects promote public safety as well as reduced fire risk to property while promoting biodiversity and natural resources.
Eugene’s Parks and Open Space department has received nearly $1 million through the program since 2015, city officials said. Eugene officials said that areas of focus for fuels reduction have been south Eugene’s Ridgeline Park system, which features dense wooded areas, as well as the neighborhoods of Skinner Butte and Morse Family Farm. The new grant award will help the parks department to expand efforts to natural areas in both west and north Eugene, the city said.
Eugene officials said recent wildfires at Skinner Butte and Moon Mountain Park reflect the need to fuels reduction as a preventative measure against wildfires. Firefighters had better access in both sites due to the reduced amounts of long-burning materials, the city said.
Other preventative strategies in place by the city’s Parks and Open Space Department include training exercises for local fire officials and both park ambassadors and park resource officers to help enforce park rules that are aimed to reduce fire risks, such as the prohibition of fireworks, campfires, and smoking within Eugene’s parks, City of Eugene officials said.