Eugene police arrest a man after dispute leads to chase

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police say a man was arrested after a dispute ended in a police chase which left four police cars damaged and one officer injured.
According to EPD, they received a 9-1-1 call at 8:51 p.m. on April 28 about a dispute at a home in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Street. The caller reported the man was intoxicated and punching holes in the walls before leaving in a Ford pickup truck with a firearm, police said.
An officer found and followed the man, police said, and attempted to stop him. The man, later identified by police as Joseph Beyerlin, 44, refused to stop but otherwise followed most traffic laws. Police said he even stopped in the middle of the road and waved officers by.
Police continued to follow Beyerlin and ultimately put out stop sticks to stop his truck, though he kept driving.
At the intersection of Echo Hollow Road and Willhi Street, an officer was able to stop the vehicle after other unsuccessful attempts, police said. But Beyerlin rammed into a police car that was trying to pin him from the front.
According to police, they used pepper spray to successfully get Beyerlin out of the truck. When searching his car, they found a handgun inside.
EPD said four of their cars were damaged in the pursuit, and the officer driving the rammed police car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Beyerlin was lodged at the Lane County Jail for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, elude by vehicle and assault on a peace officer.