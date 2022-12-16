Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
EPD said the SCU executed that search warrant at 2590 ½ Washington St. at about 7:15 a.m. on December 15. Police said they found numerous pieces of criminal evidence, including nine unserialized handguns, one AR-15 rifle, two suppressors, a 3D printer, more than $30,000 in currency, and “felony amounts” of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. There were so many pieces of evidence that the SCU said they asked for help from them Eugene Police Evidence Control Unit to help them catalog the evidence.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Lampe was arrested without incident and taken to the Lane County Jail. He faces numerous charges including seven counts of possession of firearms by certain felons, two counts of unlawful possession of machine guns, one count of possession of metal knuckles by certain felons, two counts of unlawful possession of silencers, and one count of manufacturing, importing or sale of firearms.