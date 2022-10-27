Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation.
Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
Police said that as officers responded, they received yet more reports of the driver nearly hitting other vehicles and a bicyclist, driving at high speeds, and driving in the wrong lane. Police said nearby schools were locked down as a precautionary safety measure, and officers were authorized to chase down the suspect.
During the chase, the driver reportedly ran into multiple police vehicles, causing minor injuries to one police officer. Police said Highway 126 was closed near KR Nielson Road, and the driver was forcefully stopped there. According to police, the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot, but police chased him through thick blackberries. Police said the suspect was taken into custody at 2:28 p.m., and officers are still on scene conducting an investigation. Residents are advised to avoid Highway 126 near KR Nielson Road while police investigate.
Eugene police request that anyone with information on this incident, either as a witness or a victim, contact the Major Collision Investigation Team investigator Allison Jordan 541-682-5154, extension 1463, or send an email to AMJordan@eugene-or.gov.
Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or what they may be charged with. Stick with KEZI 9 News for updates on the situation.