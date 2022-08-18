Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say.
According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox on 5973 Helena St. they believed was being used as a “dead drop” for drug deliveries. Police say the post office told them workers had seen large amounts of cash and suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills in the mailbox between July 19 and August 16. Police say the postal workers were careful not to disturb the evidence and took pictures of the illicit contents of the mailbox.
Eugene police said the mailbox’s address had been featured in several unrelated calls in the last eight months, including vicious dog reports, shots fired and generally suspicious conditions. Additionally, the house is within 1,000 feet of Meadowview Elementary School. The EPD says their investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the address on August 17 at 11:50 a.m.
Police say they arrested Leon Norman Provost, 55, and seized 987 suspected fentanyl pills, more 16 grams of methamphetamine and more than 19 grams of cocaine. Provost was charged with unlawful delivery of schedule two narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school.