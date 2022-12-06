Eugene police arrest man who reported stolen items he was not allowed to own

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who reported several items as stolen that he wasn’t legally allowed to own was put in jail after willingly meeting police to discuss the alleged burglary, Eugene Police Department reported.
According to the EPD, on November 4, Matthew Caine Garner, 48, filed a burglary report with them that provided a detailed list of allegedly stolen items. Police said the report was assigned to a detective, but officers from the department’s Street Crimes Unit read the report and recognized Garner’s name as a felon who was not legally allowed to own some of the items he had reported as stolen, such as body armor. EPD said the SCU officers and the detective teamed up to investigate both the alleged burglary and the illegal items.
The EPD said Garner agreed to meet the detective and SCU officers at a safe location to go over the stolen property list on November 30. Police said Garner arrived at the agreed time and place, and was immediately taken into custody without incident. Police said Garner’s residence on Jefferson Street was subsequently searched. Coincidentally, the search happened the day before an insurance adjuster was scheduled to arrive in regards to an insurance claim Garner had filed, police said.
Police said the search warrant turned up 23 items from the alleged burglary in Garner’s home. The search also found six firearms, two heavy body armor vests, two tactical helmets, one piece of soft body armor, a silencer, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.
Garner was sent to the Lane County Jail on numerous charges including six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of being a felon in possession of body armor, and unlawful possession of a silencer. More charges are pending, including initiating a false police report and conspiracy to commit first-degree theft by deception.