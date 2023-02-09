Eugene police arrest multiple suspects in online sexual corruption sting

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene police arrest multiple suspects in online sexual corruption sting

  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people accused of attempting to solicit sex from minors online are facing criminal charges after a series of arrests back in January, the Eugene Police Department reports.

According to EPD, in the month of January detectives arrested five men who they said were attempting to solicit sex from minors over the internet. Eugene police said that in each case, the suspects repeatedly sent messages to and eventually attempted to meet people they thought were minors, but who turned out to be EPD detectives. Those arrested in the month-long sting included:

• Gavin Henner, 31, arrested January 11

• Damian Michael Gokey, 19, arrested January 17

• Rodney Lovett Jr, 24, arrested January 17

• Travis Wilcox, 33, arrested January 19

• Saul Zuckerman, 47, arrested January 23

Each individual suspect is facing a charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, according to court records.

Tags

Recommended for you