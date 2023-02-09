Eugene police arrest multiple suspects in online sexual corruption sting

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people accused of attempting to solicit sex from minors online are facing criminal charges after a series of arrests back in January, the Eugene Police Department reports.

According to EPD, in the month of January detectives arrested five men who they said were attempting to solicit sex from minors over the internet. Eugene police said that in each case, the suspects repeatedly sent messages to and eventually attempted to meet people they thought were minors, but who turned out to be EPD detectives. Those arrested in the month-long sting included:

• Gavin Henner, 31, arrested January 11

• Damian Michael Gokey, 19, arrested January 17

• Rodney Lovett Jr, 24, arrested January 17

• Travis Wilcox, 33, arrested January 19

• Saul Zuckerman, 47, arrested January 23

Each individual suspect is facing a charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, according to court records.