Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&