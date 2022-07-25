 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

  Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested this morning after SWAT were called to resolve a standoff with law enforcement, the Eugene Police Department said.

Eugene police said at about 8 a.m. on July 25, they received reports from two different home improvement stores involving theft and a bright yellow moving truck. Eugene and Springfield police said they immediately began searching for the truck and eventually found it parked at a home at 1687 Kelly Blvd. in Springfield.

Police say that when they arrived at the address, the suspect refused to leave the home to be brought into police custody. A SWAT team and the EPD Drone team were called to help resolve the standoff. Police say after about an hour, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Eugene police are pursuing a search warrant to investigate the moving truck used by the suspect.

This is a developing story. Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the latest.



