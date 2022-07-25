Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested this morning after SWAT were called to resolve a standoff with law enforcement, the Eugene Police Department said.
Eugene police said at about 8 a.m. on July 25, they received reports from two different home improvement stores involving theft and a bright yellow moving truck. Eugene and Springfield police said they immediately began searching for the truck and eventually found it parked at a home at 1687 Kelly Blvd. in Springfield.
Police say that when they arrived at the address, the suspect refused to leave the home to be brought into police custody. A SWAT team and the EPD Drone team were called to help resolve the standoff. Police say after about an hour, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
Eugene police are pursuing a search warrant to investigate the moving truck used by the suspect.
